Browns C J.C. Tretter Tests Positive For COVID-19, Activate Two Players

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

Browns C J.C. Tretter, who is also the NFLPA’s president, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns also activated S Grant Delpit and OT James Hudson from the COVID-19 list, according to Mary Kay Cabot. 

He will be placed on Cleveland’s reserve list until he can provide two negative tests 24 hours apart. 

Tretter, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017. 

Tretter’s in the second year of a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He’s set to earn a base salary of $9.1 million this season. 

In 2021, Tretter has appeared in 14 games and started each appearance. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 5 overall center out of 38 qualifying players. 

