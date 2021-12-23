Browns C J.C. Tretter Tests Positive For COVID-19, Activate Two Players

Browns C J.C. Tretter, who is also the NFLPA’s president, announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Browns also activated S Grant Delpit and OT James Hudson from the COVID-19 list, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms this morning, I chose to test at our facility and unfortunately, I am positive for COVID-19. I encourage all NFL players to take every precaution available to them to protect themselves, their families and their teammates from this virus — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) December 23, 2021

He will be placed on Cleveland’s reserve list until he can provide two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Tretter, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers back in 2013. He played out the final year of his rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $16.75 million contract that included $6.5 million guaranteed with the Browns in 2017.

Tretter’s in the second year of a three-year, $32.5 million extension that included more than $23 million guaranteed. He’s set to earn a base salary of $9.1 million this season.

In 2021, Tretter has appeared in 14 games and started each appearance. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 5 overall center out of 38 qualifying players.