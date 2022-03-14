Browns, Chiefs & Lions Among Interested Teams In WR Allen Robinson

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media (per Chris Burke) reported that free agent WR Allen Robinson is drawing interest from the Browns, Chiefs and Lions.

Nate Ulrich of Akron Beacon Journal confirms that the Browns are Chiefs are interested in Robinson.

Robinson, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Jaguars back in 2014. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.510 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $42 million contract with roughly $25 million guaranteed with the Bears back in 2018.

Robinson played out the final year of his contract and made a base salary of $10,900,000 for the 2020 season. Chicago franchise-tagged him for the 2021 season at $17.9 million.

In 2021, Robinson has appeared in 10 games for the Bears and caught 32 passes for 353 yards receiving and one touchdown.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2022 Free Agents list.