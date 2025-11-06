Browns Chiefs Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta Leaving Team To Take Over Colorado Rockies Front Office

The Athletic’s Zac Jackson and ESPN’s Jeff Passan both report that Browns chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta is expected to leave Cleveland and take over the baseball operations department for the Colorado Rockies.

DePodesta is a longtime baseball executive whose big claim to fame was being a key piece of the Oakland A’s front office during the “Moneyball” era, which was later dramatized in a film.

He’s been with the Browns since 2016 when he was hired in his current role.

His exact duties with the Browns have been unclear and he didn’t have personnel authority, but his influence was credited in several different areas, including the team’s embrace of analytics. Jackson notes DePodesta continued to live in La Jolla, California, and either worked remotely or commuted to Northeast Ohio.

DePodesta, 52, had 20 years of MLB front office experience working for a number of teams, including the Cleveland Indians, Oakland A’s, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and New York Mets.

He was played by Jonah Hill in the movie “Moneyball.”

The Browns hired him as their chief strategy officer in 2016 and he was in the role for 10 years.