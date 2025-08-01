Browns Claim OT Sebastian Gutierrez Off Waivers From 49ers

The Cleveland Browns announced they claimed OT Sebastian Gutierrez off waivers from the 49ers on Friday.

Gutierrez, 27, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2022 out of Minot State. He was among Denver’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Raiders’ practice squad.

He bounced on and off Las Vegas’ practice squad in 2022 but was cut loose the following offseason. After brief stints on the Chiefs and Raiders, once again, the 49ers signed him in December 2023. He was among San Francisco’s final roster cuts the following preseason.

He bounced around on the 49ers, Colts, and Browns’ practice squad, finishing the year in San Francisco. The 49ers re-signed him to a futures deal in January.

In 2024, Gutierrez appeared in one game for the 49ers.