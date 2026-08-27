Browns Claiming CB Mekhi Blackmon Off Waivers From Colts

The Cleveland Browns are officially claiming CB Mekhi Blackmon off waivers from the Colts, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Blackmon’s claim is being deferred until Friday, per the NFL Constitution and Bylaws.

Blackmon saw a ton of playing time for Indianapolis last year due to injuries after being acquired in a preseason trade with the Vikings, but the team evidently wanted to upgrade in 2026.

Blackmon, 27, was selected in the third round of the 2023 draft by the Vikings out of USC. He signed a four-year contract through 2026 worth $5.3 million.

He was entering the third year of that deal when Minnesota dealt him to the Colts coming out of the preseason. Indianapolis cut him loose this week.

In 2025, Blackmon appeared in all 17 15 games for the Colts and recorded 64 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and seven pass deflections.