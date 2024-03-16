Browns Close To Re-Signing S Rodney McLeod

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are close to an agreement to bring back S Rodney McLeod on a one-year contract.

McLeod is working his way back from a torn bicep injury.

McLeod, 33, originally signed on with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia back in 2012. After four years with the Rams, McLeod departed in free agency and signed a five-year, $37 million contract that included $17 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016.

McLeod was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2020 before returning to the Eagles on a two-year, $12 million contract. He later signed a one-year deal with the Colts in 2022.

After playing out that deal, McLeod joined the Browns in 2023.

In 2023, Rodney McLeod appeared in 10 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackle and a pass defense.