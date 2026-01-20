Browns Complete Second HC Interview With Todd Monken

The Cleveland Browns announced they completed a second interview with former Ravens OC Todd Monken for their head coaching job on Tuesday.

We have completed a second head coach interview with Todd Monken 📰 Read more: https://t.co/LQeyxStEHz pic.twitter.com/MtKOfqlchZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 21, 2026

Monken and Browns DC Jim Schwartz are two finalists for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy. Here’s what the rest of the search looks like:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Earlier today, Connor Hughes reported the Giants are confident they will finalize a deal to make Monken their offensive coordinator on John Harbaugh‘s coaching staff.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.