Browns Completed OC Interviews With Tommy Rees, Charles London & Kevin Koger

According to Chris Easterling, the Browns completed an interview with TE coach Tommy Rees for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday.

The team also completed interviews with Seahawks QB coach Charles London and Falcons TE coach Kevin Koger on Friday.

The team still plans to interview Saints OC Klint Kubiak and Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell:

Rees, 32, played quarterback at Notre Dame before getting into coaching in 2015. He had low-level roles at Northwestern and with the Chargers before returning to Notre Dame as the QB coach in 2017.

Rees was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2020 and left for the same role on Alabama’s staff in 2023. Cleveland hired him as their TE coach ahead of the 2024 season.

London, 49, started his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Duke in 2004. He was promoted to RBs coach for the 2006 season before joining Chicago as an offensive quality control coach.

London had a brief stint with the Titans in 2011 and then was an RB coach from 2012 to 2020 with Penn State, Houston, and Chicago.

In 2021, London got his first job as a QB coach with the Falcons where he served for two years. He re-joined Tennessee for the 2023 season as the pass game coordinator and headed to Seattle for the 2024 season as the QB coach.

Koger, 35, began his coaching career at Saline High School in 2012 as their TEs coach. He later accepted a graduate assistant role at Michigan and worked for Tennessee and Eastern Kentucky before the Packers hired him as an offensive quality control coach in 2019.

After two years in Green Bay, Koger departed to become the TEs coach for the Chargers where he served from 2021-2023. Koger was hired as the TE coach for Atlanta’s staff under HC Raheem Morris for the 2024 season.

We will have more on the Browns search for an offensive coordinator as it becomes available.