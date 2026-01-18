Browns Conducting Second Interviews With Jim Schwartz & Todd Monken This Week

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are planning to interview DC Jim Schwartz for a second time about their head coaching vacancy on Monday.

Jeremy Fowler adds Cleveland will interview Ravens OC Todd Monken for a second time in person on Tuesday.

That makes these two finalists for the Browns’ head coaching vacancy. Here’s what the rest of the search looks like:

Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns OC Tommy Rees (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns DC Jim Schwartz (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Seahawks DC Aden Durde (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals OC Dan Pitcher (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Ravens HC John Harbaugh (Expected)

(Expected) Chargers DC Jesse Minter (Requested)

(Requested) Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Jaguars OC Grant Udinski (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams DC Chris Shula (Requested)

Schwartz, 59, spent eight years as the Titans’ defensive coordinator before he was hired as the Lions’ head coach in 2009. He spent five years in Detroit before he was fired after the 2013 season.

Schwartz spent a year with the Bills and eventually joined the Eagles as their defensive coordinator in 2016. He stepped away after the 2020 season and was reportedly weighing retirement before rejoining the Titans coaching staff as a senior defensive assistant.

The Browns hired Schwartz as defensive coordinator ahead of the 2023 season.

During his five years with the Lions, Schwartz led them to a record of 29-51 (36.3 percent), including one playoff appearance.

In 2025, the Browns’ defense ranked 14th in points allowed, 4th in total yards allowed, 16th in rushing yards allowed and third in passing yards allowed.

Monken, 59, began his coaching career in 1989 as an assistant at Grand Valley State. His first NFL coaching job came with the Jaguars in 2007 as their WRs coach.

After a few years at Oklahoma State, Monken was hired as Southern Miss’ head coach for the 2013 season. He spent three years in the position before joining the Buccaneers as their offensive coordinator in 2016.

The Browns hired Monken as their offensive coordinator in 2019 but he was let go along with the rest of Freddie Kitchens‘ staff. He was hired as the OC at Georgia before joining the Ravens as their offensive coordinator. Monken signed an extension with the Ravens following the 2024 season.

In 2025, the Ravens’ offense ranked No. 16 in yards, No. 11 in points, No. 2 in rushing yards, and No. 27 in passing yards.