Browns Could Look To Trade One Of Their Quarterbacks Later This Summer

The Browns added rookie quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth, making the room crowded with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett on the roster. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing a source, reports that Cleveland’s value at quarterback could lead to them eventually trading one if injuries happen across the league.

Fowler points out that Cleveland may want to recoup some draft capital after giving up a third-rounder for Gabriel, a fifth and a sixth-round pick for Sanders, and sent a fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Pickett.

The Browns declined Pickett’s fifth-year option last week. This isn’t surprising as Pickett is not the unquestioned starter and his option was projected to cost $22.117 million, per Over The Cap.

It’ll be interesting to see how things proceed in training camp later this summer. With Flacco being an aged veteran, teams could be intrigued by Pickett or one of Cleveland’s rookies.

Pickett, 26, the Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft. He was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pickett signed a four-year, $14,067,904 contract that includes a $7,411,203 signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025. Pittsburgh traded him to the Eagles back in March.

In 2024, Pickett appeared in five games with one start for the Eagles and completed 25 of 42 passes (59.5 percent) for 291 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added nine carries for 15 yards and a touchdown.