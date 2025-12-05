Browns Could Trade Either Dillon Gabriel Or Shedeur Sanders In 2026?

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, some league sources have wondered if the Browns would try to trade one of Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel before next season.

Jones believes QB Deshaun Watson will be unmovable and notes how much dead cap would be left from releasing him. With Watson, along with a potential rookie from the 2026 class, the Browns wouldn’t have much of a choice but to move on from one of their 2025 draft picks.

Sanders, 23, was a two-year starter at Jackson State before transferring to Colorado before the 2023 season, following his father and coach, former NFL star Deion Sanders. He started two more years at Colorado before declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns traded up to select Sanders with the No. 144 overall pick in the fifth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4.646 million rookie contract that includes a $447,380 signing bonus.

In 2025, Sanders has appeared in three games for the Browns and made two starts. He’s thrown for 405 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Gabriel, 25, grew up in Hawaii and committed to UCF. He started as a true freshman and spent three years as the starter at UCF before transferring to Oklahoma. He transferred again to Oregon for his final season of eligibility.

Gabriel earned second-team All-AAC honors in 2020, first-team All-Big 12 honors in 2023, and first-team All-American, first-team All-Big 10, and Big 10 Player of the Year honors in 2024 after leading Oregon to a berth in the College Football Playoff. He also set the record for most career starts in college football history with 63.

Cleveland selected him in the third round of the 2025 draft, and he signed a four-year, $6,226,322 rookie contract that includes a $1,168,232 signing bonus.

In 2025, Gabriel has appeared in nine games for the Browns and completed 59.5 percent of his passes to go along with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 86 yards and no touchdowns.