Browns Cut CB Vincent Gray From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns waived CB Vincent Gray from injured reserve, per Chris Easterling.

Gray, 24, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Saints re-signed Gray to a futures deal for the 2023 season before electing to waive him during camp. He was claimed by the Rams but waived again coming out of the preseason and later caught on with the Browns. He was brought back on a futures deal for the 2024 season.

During his three-year college career, Gray appeared in 28 games for Michigan and recorded 91 total tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and seven pass deflections.

In 2023, Gray appeared in one game for the Browns and recorded five total tackles and two pass deflections.