Browns Cut WR Derrick Willies From Retired List

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns waived WR Derrick Willies from their reserve/retired list on Wednesday.

Willies, 27, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He managed to make the team as a rookie but was cut coming out of camp in 2019 and re-signed to the practice squad.

Cleveland brought Willies back on a futures contract in January of last year but was placed on the retired list back in July.

For his career, Willies appeared in five games and caught three passes for 61 yards.