Browns DE Alex Wright Helped To Cart In Thursday’s Practice

Per Scott Petrak, Browns DE Alex Wright was helped to the cart in the team’s joint practice with the Bills on Thursday.

Wright is slated to be the team’s starting defensive end opposite Jared Verse, and they had already been looking for depth at the position.

Wright, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns out of UAB in 2022. He finished up the final year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025 and signed a three-year, $33 million extension in November last year.

In 2025, Wright has appeared in nine games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and one forced fumble.

We’ll have more on Wright as the news becomes available.