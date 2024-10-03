Browns DE Alex Wright Suffers Torn Tricep

According to Scott Petrak, Browns DE Alex Wright announced on Instagram he’s having surgery for a torn tricep and will miss the rest of the season.

Wright, 24, was a third-round pick of the Browns out of UAB in 2022. He’s currently in the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract through 2025. Wright has a base salary of $1,136,234 for 2024.

In 2024, Wright appeared in four games for the Browns and recorded eight total tackles and a sack.