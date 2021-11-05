Browns Designate DB M.J. Stewart To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve designated DB M.J. Stewart to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Browns to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Stewart, 26, was drafted by the Buccaneers in the second round out of North Carolina in 2018. He is in the final year of his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract.

The Buccaneers placed Stewart on waivers last year and he was later claimed off waivers by the Browns.

In 2021, Stewart has appeared in five games for the Browns and recorded nine tackles.