Browns Designate FB Andy Janovich To Return From Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated FB Andy Janovich to return from injured reserve.

We have designated FB Andy Janovich to return from IR. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for Janovich to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Janovich, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Broncos back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million contract when he and the Broncos agreed to a three-year, $5.7 million extension that included a signing bonus of $1.35 million and total guarantees of $3.22 million.

Denver later traded Janovich to the Browns in 2020 for a seventh-round pick in 2021.

In 2021, Janovich has appeared in five games for the Browns and rushed twice for zero yards and a touchdown. He has also been targeted once with no receptions.