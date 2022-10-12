Browns Designate LB Deion Jones To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced they have designated LB Deion Jones to return from injured reserve.

We have designated LB Deion Jones for return and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 12, 2022

This opens up a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Jones had been on IR with the Falcons with a shoulder injury before he was acquired by the Browns in a trade on Sunday.

Cleveland announced they also waived CB Thomas Graham and signed TE Miller Forristall to the practice squad.

Jones, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $4.546 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.07 million for the 2019 season when he agreed to a four-year, $57 million extension that includes $34 million guaranteed.

Jones was set to make base salaries of $9.64 million and $12 million in the final two years of the deal when he agreed to a restructured deal this offseason. Atlanta traded him to the Browns for a late-round pick swap in 2024.

In 2021, Jones appeared in 16 games for the Falcons and recorded 137 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble and six pass deflections.