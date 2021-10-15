Browns Designate WR Jarvis Landry To Return From IR

The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that they’ve designated WR Jarvis Landry to return from injured reserve.

Landry is returning to practice after being on injured reserve since Week 3. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 15, 2021

This opens a three-week window of time for the Browns to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed.

In 2021, Landry has appeared in two games for the Browns and catching six passes for 80 yards receiving and one touchdown.