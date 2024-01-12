Browns Elevate RB John Kelly & K Riley Patterson For Wildcard Round

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns elevated RB John Kelly and K Riley Patterson from their practice squad to the active roster ahead of Saturday’s Wildcard game against the Texans.

Kelly, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tennessee in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract and was able to make Los Angeles’ active roster his rookie season.

Kelly was among the Rams’ final roster cuts in 2019 and was on and off Los Angeles’ practice squad before getting promoted. He was among their final roster cuts in 2020 before signing on to the Browns’ practice squad.

He re-signed with Cleveland on a futures deal for 2021 and rejoined the practice squad after being cut coming out of the preseason. The Browns waived Kelly and re-signed him to the practice squad. He’s bounced on and off the practice squad ever since.

In 2021, Kelly appeared in four games for the Browns and rushed twice for 13 yards.