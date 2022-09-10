Browns Elevating LB Jordan Kusnazyk & DE Isaac Rochell From PS

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have elevated LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad for Week 1. The team has also ruled WR Michael Woods out with a hamstring injury.

Kunaszyk, 25, wound up going undrafted out of California back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Panthers and managed to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Carolina opted to waive Kunaszyk coming out of training camp and he then caught on with Washington’s practice squad before being elevated to their active roster in 2020. He was once again on and off the active roster in Washington during 2021.

He has bounced on and off of the Browns’ active roster so far this offseason.

In 2021, Kunaszyk appeared in 11 games for Washington and recorded four tackles.