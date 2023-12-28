Browns Elevating P Matt Haack & K Riley Patterson

The Cleveland Browns announced they are elevating P Matt Haack and K Riley Patterson from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

Both the Browns’ starting specialists are out with injuries, so it will be Haack and Patterson getting the call to pinch-kick, so to speak.

Patterson, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Memphis back in 2021. He later signed a rookie contract with the Vikings, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Patriots later signed Patterson to their practice squad before the Lions added him to their active roster in late November. Detroit waived him at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed by the Jaguars.

Jacksonville had re-signed Patterson as an exclusive rights free agent this offseason but traded him to the Lions in May. He kicked most of the season for Detroit before being released last week.

In 2023, Patterson appeared in 13 games for the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts (88.2 percent) and 35 of 37 extra point tries.

Haack, 29, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2017. He agreed to a three-year, $1.66 million deal with Miami.

Haack made a base salary of $645,000 for the 2019 season and was re-signed to a one-year restricted deal in April 2020. From there, he joined the Bills in 2021.

Haack spent the 2022 season with the Colts before signing on with the Cardinals this past May. He was let go in August, however.

In 2022, Haack appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and totaled 3,133 yards on 70 attempts (44.8 YPA) which includes 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.