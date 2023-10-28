Browns Elevating RB Jordan Wilkins & OT Ty Nsekhe

Ian Rapoport reports that the Browns are elevating RB Jordan Wilkins and OT Ty Nsekhe from the practice squad.

Wilkins, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him again. He later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad.

Wilkins re-signed with the Titans for the 2022 season but was cut again in August. He returned to the Colts on the practice squad in November and spent time on and off the team’s roster before being waived in January.

From there, Wilkins joined the Browns in August but was released soon after. He was recently brought back to their practice squad.

In 2022, Wilkins appeared in four games for the Colts and rushed 13 times for 58 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught six passes on eight targets for 28 yards and an additional touchdown.