Browns Elevating TE Miller Forristall & WR Chester Rogers

The Cleveland Browns announced they are elevating TE Miller Forristall and WR Chester Rogers for Thursday Night Football against the Steelers.

Teams can elevate practice squad players three times per season per player and have them return to the unit without needing to go through waivers.

Rogers, 28, signed on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State back in May of 2016. He finished his three-year contract before returning to the Colts on a one-year, restricted tender.

The Dolphins signed Rogers to a one-year deal in 2020 but released him before the start of the season.

From there, Rogers signed on to the Titans’ practice squad and was on and off of their roster before joining the Texans during training camp. He was injured and cut with a settlement, however, landing on the Browns practice squad.

In 2021, Rogers appeared in 16 games for the Titans and caught 30 passes for 301 yards receiving and one touchdown.