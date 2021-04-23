Browns Exercise QB Baker Mayfield’s Fifth-Year Option

The Browns are exercising QB Baker Mayfield‘s fifth-year option, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

The option will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022, per Over The Cap.

This also doesn’t prevent the Browns from negotiating a long-term deal with Mayfield.

Mayfield, 25, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

In 2020, Mayfield appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 54 times for 165 yards and an additional touchdown.