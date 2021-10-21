Browns Activate WR Jarvis Landry From Injured Reserve

Update:

The Browns officially announced they have activated WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve.

We have activated WR Jarvis Landry to the active roster. — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 21, 2021

According to James Palmer, the Browns are expected to activate WR Jarvis Landry from injured reserve in time for him to play Thursday night against the Broncos.

It’s a bit of good news for a Browns team beleaguered by injuries. Palmer adds it’s expected to be an “uphill battle” for Browns WR Odell Beckham to play with his shoulder injury so Landry’s return will be big.

Landry, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed.

In 2021, Landry has appeared in two games for the Browns and caught six passes for 80 yards receiving and one touchdown.