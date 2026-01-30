Browns Expected To Hire Travis Switzer As Offensive Coordinator

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns are hiring Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as their offensive coordinator under new HC Todd Monken.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Switzer is considered the frontrunner for the Browns’ offensive coordinator job.

Switzer took his first NFL job with the Ravens in an administrative/performance role for the 2017 season.

From there, he was promoted to offensive coaching analyst in 2019 before taking an offensive quality control coach two years later.

Baltimore later promoted him to run game coordinator 2023.