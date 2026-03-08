Browns Expected To Pursue WR Mike Evans

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are expected to pursue veteran free agent WR Mike Evans.

While it remains to be seen whether Evans will continue his career outside of Tampa, Cabot notes that Evans spent three productive years with new Browns HC Todd Monken during Monken’s time with the Buccaneers.

There is still a chance Evans could leave the Bucs for a lucrative deal, and several other teams are reportedly interested, including the Bills, Chargers, 49ers, Commanders, and Giants.

Evans dealt with injuries this past season, but could still receive strong offers in free agency that could reach up to $20 million or more.

Evans, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million contract and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

He made a base salary of $13 million in the final year of his deal and was set to become an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a two-year extension worth $52 million in 2024.

In 2025, Evans appeared in eight games for the Buccaneers and recorded 30 catches on 62 targets for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.