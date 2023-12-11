Browns Expected To Re-Sign QB P.J. Walker To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns are expected to re-sign QB P.J. Walker to the practice squad.

He was cut this weekend and cleared waivers today. He’s behind Joe Flacco and fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on the depth chart.

Walker, 28, originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2017. He spent two years on Indianapolis’ practice squad before being waived prior to the 2019 season.

Walker played for the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in the spring of 2020. Carolina then signed him to a two-year deal following the XFL’s dissolution. Walker joined the Bears this past March but was cut loose this summer.

The Browns later signed Walker to their practice squad and he’s bounced back and forth between the roster and practice squad this season.

In 2023, Walker has appeared in six games for the Browns with two starts and completed 54 of 111 passes (48.5 percent) for 674 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions. He’s added 12 rushes for 31 yards.