Browns Expected To Sign TE Cameron Latu To PS

According to Matt Barrows, free-agent TE Cameron Latu intends to sign with the Browns’ practice squad.

Latu, 24, is a former third-round pick by the 49ers in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract when San Francisco cut him loose this week as they worked down to the 53-man limit.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his college career, Latu recorded 56 receptions for 787 yards (14.1 YPC) and 12 touchdowns.