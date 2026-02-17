Browns & G Joel Bitonio Agree To Push Back Contract Void Date

The Cleveland Browns and veteran G Joel Bitonio have agreed to push back the void date in his current deal to the end of the 2025-26 league year in March, per Jason Lloyd.

This will buy Bitonio the time to decide what he wants to do in terms of his future.

Bitonio is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Bitonio, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. The Browns restructured the deal back in 2023 to clear just under $7.9 million in cap space.

In 2024, Bitonio appeared in and started all 17 games for the Browns at left guard.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2026 NFL Free Agents.