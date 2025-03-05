Browns G Joel Bitonio Will Return In 2025

The Browns announced on Wednesday that veteran G Joel Bitonio will be returning for his 12th season with the team and has decided not to retire.

Bitonio previously indicated that he could potentially retire instead of being part of a rebuilding team and has now informed the team of his decision to return.

With DE Myles Garrett requesting a trade from the team, it was thought that it could be a factor in Bitonio’s decision for his future. However, the veteran guard mentioned that Garrett has nothing to do with his decision.

Bitonio, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Browns back in 2014. He signed a six-year, $51.2 million deal in 2017 that included $17.1 million guaranteed.

Bitonio was set to make base salaries of $8 million and $8.5 million over the final two years of the agreement when he signed a three-year contract extension in 2021. The Browns restructured the deal back in 2023 to clear just under $7.9 million in cap space.

In 2024, Bitonio appeared in and started all 17 games for the Browns at left guard.

We will have more news on Bitonio as it becomes available.