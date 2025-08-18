Browns Gave WR Isaiah Bond Fully Guaranteed, $3.018M Deal

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns signed undrafted WR Isaiah Bond to a fully guaranteed, $3.018 million contract.

The total value of the deal is in line with a standard undrafted rookie contract. The guarantees are not and are more in line with where Bond was expected to be drafted in the third round before sexual assault allegations caused him to fall out of the draft.

Tom Pelissero adds the deal includes a $53,000 signing bonus. Bond will be a restricted free agent in 2028.

According to his agent, Damien Butler, the sexual assault case against Bond has been no-billed, and he faces no further criminal charges. However, the NFL is still reviewing the situation for potential discipline under its personal conduct policy.

In a corresponding move, the Browns announced they have waived LS Brent Matiscik.

Bond, 21, was a four-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class out of Georgia. He committed to Alabama in December of 2021 and spent two seasons there before entering the transfer portal. Bond was a five-star transfer ranked as the No. 1 receiver in the portal before committing to Texas.

In his collegiate career, Bond appeared in 41 games over three seasons for Alabama and Texas and recorded 99 catches for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 101 yards and a touchdown.