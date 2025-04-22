Browns & Giants Taking Trade Calls Leading Up To Draft

Per ESPN’s Peter Schrager, the Browns and Giants are taking trade calls for their early picks in the NFL Draft.

Schrager adds the Titans are not entertaining offers for the top pick as of now, but teams have called about moving up to pick two or three to pursue Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter, Penn State DE Abdul Carter or Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty.

Per Schrager, the Browns and Giants have received inquiries over the last 48 hours, and neither team is “outwardly rejecting those overtures.”

Hunter, 21, was the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2021 class and originally committed to Florida State. Hunter later flipped his commitment to Jackson State to play for legendary NFL CB Deion Sanders, becoming the first five-star to sign with an HBCU.

After a season at Jackson State, Hunter followed Sanders to Colorado in 2023. He was a two-way player as both a cornerback and wide receiver, winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024 for his efforts.

In 2024, Hunter appeared in 13 games for Colorado. On defense, he recorded 36 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections. On offense, he caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus rushed for another score.

We will have more on the Browns and Giants as it becomes available.