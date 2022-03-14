Browns Have Fielded Exploratory Trade Calls For Baker Mayfield

According to Aaron Wilson, the Browns have fielded exploratory trade calls regarding QB Baker Mayfield this offseason.

Wilson adds the Browns are open to the idea of upgrading their quarterback position and have looked into trade scenarios for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

However, Wilson says sources have told him Cleveland is down the pecking order of teams who are expected to land Watson.

Cleveland has publicly and privately stood by Mayfield and does not plan to add a veteran to compete with him in 2022. It appears though they would be open to an upgrade if one comes available.

The plan has been for Mayfield to play out his fifth-year option in Cleveland in 2022, with the franchise tag available should the Browns need it in 2023.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He’s in the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Browns and Mayfield as the news is available.