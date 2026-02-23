Browns Have QBs Malik Willis & Ty Simpson On Their Radar

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have Packers free agent QB Malik Willis and Alabama QB Ty Simpson on their radar as potential additions this offseason.

It remains to be seen what the Browns will do with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. It’s still possible they could opt to move with them as their top-two quarterback options and try to build around them for 2026.

Should they choose to pivot, it appears as though Willis and Simpson will are two options to keep an eye on.

Willis is one of the top quarterback free agents and could end up commanding a better salary than most may expect.

Earlier this month, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote that the Cardinals and Dolphins are two teams he’s keeping an eye on for Willis when he hits free agency.

Willis, 26, started for two years at Liberty after transferring over from Auburn. He led them to a 17-6 record in his two seasons. The Titans selected him with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tennessee traded Willis to the Packers coming out of the preseason for a seventh-round pick.

He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $5.16 million rookie contract that included a $932,800 signing bonus and is set to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career this coming offseason.

In 2025, Willis appeared in four games for the Packers and completed 85.7 percent of his passes for 422 yards and three touchdowns. Willis also rushed 22 times for 123 yards and two touchdowns.