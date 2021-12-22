Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Clears COVID-19 Protocols, Team Makes Five Other Roster Moves

The Browns announced that HC Kevin Stefanski has returned from the COVID-19 protocols.

We have activated TE Austin Hooper and LB Jacob Phillips and made other roster moves — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 22, 2021

Cleveland also made five roster moves, including:

Activated TE Austin Hooper from COVID-19 list

from COVID-19 list Activated LB Jacob Phillips (COVID-19)

(COVID-19) Placed second-round CB Greg Newsome on COVID-19 list

on COVID-19 list Waived P Jamie Gillan

Restored WR JoJo Natson to practice squad (COVID-19)

Stefanski, 39, began his NFL coaching career as an operations intern with the Eagles back in 2005. He was later hired by the Vikings as an assistant to the head coach a year later.

Stafanksi has held a number of positions including TEs coach, RBs coach, and QBs coach before being promoted to the team’s interim offensive coordinator after they fired John DeFilippo during the season last year.

After interviewing for head-coaching jobs, Stafanksi returned to the Vikings and was hired as their full-time offensive coordinator. The Browns eventually hired Stefanski as their head coach for the 2020 season.

Stefanski has a record of 18-11 in two seasons with the Browns. He was also named the AP Coach of the Year after his first season in 2020.