Browns ‘Highly Likely’ To Release WR Jarvis Landry, Four Teams To Watch

Jordan Schultz reports that the Browns are “highly likely” to release veteran WR Jarvis Landry, who carries a $16.6 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

League sources have told Schultz that Landry would have plenty of suitors should he become available including the Patriots, Chiefs, Titans, and Jets.

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are giving Landry permission to seek a trade on the same day that they traded with the Cowboys for WR Amari Cooper.

Landry previously posted a series of tweets to say he would like to be back with the Browns in 2022 but it’s up to them.

“Reality behind all this is I came back to play in the best shape of my life, I got hurt week 2 with a high-grade MCL Sprain, partial quad tear and bone bruise. Then came back way too early and ended up staying hurt the entire season,” Landry said. “You never heard me mention anything about it. Also my media availability didn’t happen because I was focused on getting on the field as healthy as possible during the week and after games.. a strategic plan was set in place to be followed.

“I put the ball in CLE court by telling them I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.”

Although Landry is technically still under contract with the Browns, 2022 is the final year of his deal and he’s due to count $16.4 million against the cap. Releasing Landry would free up $14.88 million in cap space for Cleveland.

The Browns have begun revamping their receiving corps this offseason with the Amari Cooper trade, but it sounds like Landry may not be a part of the picture for them.

Landry, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.5 million contract when Miami traded him to the Browns in 2018.

Cleveland later signed Landry to a five-year, $75M extension with $47M guaranteed. Landry is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2021, Landry appeared in 12 games for the Browns and caught 52 passes on 87 targets for 570 yards receiving and two touchdowns. He also added six carries for 40 yards and two more touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Landry as the news is available.