Browns Hiring Travis Switzer As Offensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Ravens run game coordinator Travis Switzer as their offensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter.

Switzer has familiarity with HC Todd Monken during their tenure together in Baltimore. It was reported earlier today that he was the front-runner for the job.

Switzer took his first NFL job with the Ravens in an administrative/performance role for the 2017 season.

From there, he was promoted to offensive coaching analyst in 2019 before taking an offensive quality control coach two years later.

Baltimore later promoted him to run game coordinator 2023.