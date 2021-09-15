Browns Holding WR Odell Beckham Out In Week 2

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski told reporters Wednesday that WR Odell Beckham will not play in Week 2 against the Texans, per Scott Petrak.

Stefanski says he wants more clarity on Beckham this week in practice, as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL last season.

He added Beckham has not suffered a setback and he will he limited in practice this week, per Nate Ulrich.

Beckham was a slight surprise as an inactive in Week 1 against the Chiefs.

Beckham, 28, was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Giants back in 2014. He was set to make a base salary of $8,459,000 for the 2018 season when he agreed to a new five-year extension worth up to $95 million that includes $65 million in total guarantees.

The Giants traded Beckham to the Browns in 2019 for the No. 17 overall pick, their second third-round pick and S Jabrill Peppers.

Beckham stands to make base salaries of $14.5 million and $13.75 million over the next two years.

In 2020, Beckham appeared in seven games and caught 23 passes for 319 yards receiving and three touchdowns before tearing his ACL. He also rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown.