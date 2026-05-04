AFC Notes: Diego Pavia, Maxx Crosby, Parker Brailsford, Browns, Ravens

Browns

Browns HC Todd Monken made a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland and was asked about the team’s day three selection of Alabama C Parker Brailsford. Monken noted that while Brailsford is considered undersized, so was Raiders C Tyler Linderbaum, who was one of the most sought-after free agents this offseason.

“If you get beyond the size, that’s the sticking point for some teams. For us, I don’t see it that way. Tyler Linderbaum was not the biggest center, and he just got $27 million per year. We like athleticism. We were jacked to get him when we did.” Monken said of Brailford during the interview.

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter commented on the team signing UDFA QB Diego Pavia, one of the draft’s most controversial players, out of Vanderbilt. He became the first Heisman Finalist to go undrafted and also opted to represent himself rather than hiring an agent. It appears that he will currently compete for the team’s No. 3 quarterback job, but Minter did mention the team could continue to look at free agents.

“So now he’s in the door and it’s like, ‘Show us what you can do,'” Minter said, via ESPN. “And just like all the undrafted rookies, that’s what I would say. For us, we see it as an opportunity to bring a player in that could potentially be something, and that’s really what this is for us.”

“He had some experiences that are learning experiences that he could learn from and be better from. I don’t think anybody would dispute that,” Minter continued. “But when you talk to the people inside that building [at Vanderbilt] and what he’s about as a player, he is showing up early every day and working really hard.”

Ravens

The Ravens made headlines when rescinding its trade offer for Maxx Crosby following his failed physical. Baltimore owner Steve Bisciotti recalled the moment GM Eric DeCosta informed him that he wanted to back out of the deal.

“We knew we were going to take a huge hit, so we did not do it lightly,” Bisciotti said, via Michael Silver of The Athletic. “I said, ‘I understand the firestorm you’re walking into.’ It was very tough for him, because he’s the one that takes the bullets.”

Ravens HC Jesse Minter feels that DeCosta handled the Crosby situation “unbelievably well.”

“He stood out there and did what he needed to do as the general manager of this organization and handled it, like, unbelievably well,” Minter said. “And it’s in a way it’s kind of like, ‘That’s fine. That’s what you guys think about us? Whatever.’”

Baltimore wound up signing veteran DE Trey Hendrickson. DeCosta mentioned that it is critical to “pivot” as a general manager.

“You have to pivot,” DeCosta said. “It’s like with the draft. You have a name on the card. That guy gets picked. You go to the next guy. The only way I really know how to operate is to have a plan and to move forward as strategically and quickly as possible. And that was Trey, and we were absolutely fired up. He just seems like a classic Raven.”