AFC Notes: Calais Campbell, Vega Ioane, Todd Monken, Browns, Ravens

Browns

During a recent media appearance, Browns HC Todd Monken made it clear that there is no quarterback leading the competition at this time, given that they have only been working out for less than a week.

“It’s my job to let it play out,” Monken said, via Zac Jackson of The Athletic during an appearance on The Ken Carman Show. “I’m not there yet, so I can’t say (there’s a leader). We’ve been on the field three days.”

Ravens

Speaking on The Lounge Podcast, Ravens GM Eric DeCosta called G Vega Ioane the team’s top target and noted that Ioane was his favorite player in the entire draft.

“It was tense and exciting. We had some teams calling to trade back, maybe one or two spots. We were open to it, but we really loved the player we took — Vega Ioane (also referred to as Venga / Vega). He was my favorite player in the entire draft. Extremely physical, smart, tough, great balance, and he can start right away. He checked every box and fits exactly what we look for.” DeCosta said.

Ravens

Ravens HC Jesse Minter was asked about the return of DE Calais Campbell and said that both his skill set and leadership would provide major value to the team and the organization as a whole.

“Stoked we’ve agreed to terms with Calais [Campbell],” Minter said, via RavensWire.com. “He’ll be here sometime this week to kind of finalize things, and [we’re] really excited about it. [Calais Campbell] had 6.5 sacks last year. He’s still playing at such an unbelievable level. We all know what type of man and person and teammate and leader that he is, but this is because he’s such a really good player at this age and where he’s at. He’ll really help us. He’ll be great for the young guys, of course, because that’s who Calais is, but I’m looking forward to seeing what he brings on the field [and] in between the lines.”