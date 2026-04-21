Browns Hosting 11 Tryout Players At Offseason Program Including DE Josh Paschal

Per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, the Browns are hosting 11 veteran players on a tryout basis at their offseason program this month.

Here’s a full list of players Cleveland has in for a tryout:

Paschal, 26, was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2021 at Kentucky after being a medical redshirt as a freshman after being diagnosed with malignant melanoma on his left foot. The Lions used the No. 46 overall pick in the second round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the final year of his four-year $7,735,648 contract that included a $2,805,926 signing bonus when the Lions released him back in March.

In 2024, Paschal appeared in 14 games for the Lions and recorded 21 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, and one fumble recovery.