Browns Hosting Alabama QB Ty Simpson & Ohio State WR Carnell Tate For Top 30 Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, Alabama QB Ty Simpson and Ohio State WR Carnell Tate are on a top 30 visit with the Browns today.

There’s been buzz linking Simpson and the Browns as Cleveland charts a path forward at quarterback, and the two sides are getting to know each other better today.

Simpson is generally pegged as the No. 2 quarterback in this class but there’s much more disagreement about where he comes off the board, with opinions ranging from the first half of the first round to Day 2.

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Simpson, 23, is a native of Martin, Tennessee, and was named second-team All-SEC in 2025 in his first season as a starter with the Crimson Tide.

In four years with Alabama, Simpson appeared in 31 games and made 15 starts. He compiled a record of 11-4 as a starter and completed 334 of his 523 attempts (63.9 percent) for 3,948 yards, 28 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 112 times for 223 yards and five touchdowns.

Tate, 20, was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 22 prospect in the country before signing with Ohio State. He helped the Buckeyes win the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

He declared for the 2026 NFL Draft after his junior season.

During his three-year college career at Ohio State, Tate appeared in 39 games and recorded 121 receptions for 1,872 yards (15.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns.

We will have more on Simpson as it becomes available.