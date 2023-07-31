Browns Hosting DT Shelby Harris For Visit

The Cleveland Browns are hosting free agent DL Shelby Harris for a visit on Monday, according to Jordan Schultz.

Harris visited with the Broncos last week.

Harris, 31, is a former seventh-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was on and off of their practice squad for two years before returning to the Raiders on a one-year, exclusive rights deal.

Unfortunately, the Raiders waived Harris after the 2016 draft and he had brief stints with the Jets and Cowboys before signing a futures deal with the Broncos for the 2017 season. Denver brought Harris back on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million in 2020 before signing him to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2021.

He was traded to the Seahawks as a part of the Russell Wilson deal in 2022. However, Seattle released him this past March.

In 2022, Harris appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 44 tackles, two sacks and four pass defenses.