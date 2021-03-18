Browns Hosting LB Anthony Walker On A Visit

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts free agent LB Anthony Walker is visiting the Browns on Thursday.

Walker, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement this past year.

Walker is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2020, Walker appeared in all 16 games for the Colts and recorded 92 tackles, no sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.