Browns Hosting LB Devin Bush For Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are hosting free agent LB Devin Bush for a visit.
He spent last year with the Seahawks as a depth option and would compete for a starting role in Cleveland.
Bush, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.
Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks.
In 2023, Bush appeared in 13 games for the Seahawks and recorded 37 total tackles and five tackles for loss.
