Browns Hosting LB Jerome Baker For Visit

According to Tom Pelissero, the Browns are hosting free agent LB Jerome Baker for a visit.

He’d add some veteran experience for Cleveland at linebacker and has been a starter the past several years.

Baker, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins out of Ohio State back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,809,200 contract and set to make a base salary of $2,433,000 for the 2021 season when he signed a three-year, $39 million extension with Miami.

He earned a base salary of $8,410,000 in 2023 and was set to earn $10,768,000 in 2024 before being released. The Seahawks signed Baker to a contract last March but traded him during the season to the Titans.

In 2024, Baker appeared in five games for the Seahawks and recorded 30 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, one recovery and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him graded as the No. 46 linebacker out of 83 qualifying players.