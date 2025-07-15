Browns In ‘No Rush’ To Sign Rookie RB Quinshon Judkins Or Have Him Report For Camp

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that the Browns are in “no rush” to sign second-round RB Quinshon Judkins following his recent arrest for a domestic violence incident.

Judkins is one of 30 second-round picks who are still unsigned at this point.

According to Cabot, the Browns aren’t worried about Judkins reporting for the start of training camp and plan to continue to gather information on his legal matter.

Cabot adds that the Browns have stressed to Judkins and his agent, Todd France, that he needs to focus on the domestic incident over football right now.

Judkins is facing a misdemeanor battery and domestic violence charge involving his girlfriend.

Cabot says that Cleveland is “prepared to be without Judkins for as long as it takes to get both sides of the story.”

Judkins, 21, transferred to Ohio State after spending two years at Ole Miss. He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year in 2022, earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022 and 2023, and was third-team All-Big Ten in 2024.

The Browns used the No. 36 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Judkins. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $11,389,536 contract with a $4,923,298 signing bonus.

During his college career, Judkins appeared in 42 games and recorded 739 rushing attempts for 3,785 yards (5.1 YPC) and 45 touchdowns, to go along with 59 receptions for 442 yards (7.5 YPC) and five touchdowns.