Browns Interviewing Former Eagles OC Brian Johnson

According to Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are interviewing former Eagles OC Brian Johnson for the same role on their staff.

Johnson was one of the fall guys for Philadelphia’s collapse to end the season, however, he was seen as a rising star before this past season and should still have opportunities.

While he’s interviewed for a few head coaching vacancies, it’s more likely Johnson will have to catch on somewhere else as an assistant and try to revive his stock.

Johnson, 36, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.

The Eagles then promoted Johnson to their offensive coordinator in 2023.

In 2023, the Eagles offense under Johnson finished eighth in total yards and seventh in points, placing eighth in rushing yards and 16th in passing yards.